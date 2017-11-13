The Samsung 55-inch MU8000 4K Ultra HD LED Smart TV is down to $897.99 on Amazon. This is its lowest price ever and its first time ever dropping below $900. This price is also available at BuyDig and B&H.
This is a 2017 TV model with incredible 4K image quality and smart streaming functionality. It has 4.4 stars based on 180 user reviews.
The 55-inch is not the only TV in the MU8000 series on sale today. The whole lineup has dropped in price:
- 49-inch MU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $697.99 (from $900) - This is the smallest TV in the series and features a 60Hz refresh rate compared to 120Hz for the larger models. At BuyDig and B&H.
- 65-inch MU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $1,297.99 (from $1,500) - At BuyDig and B&H.
- 75-inch MU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $2,297.99 (from $2,700) - At BuyDig and B&H.
- 82-inch MU8000 4K Ultra HD Smart TV for $3,297.99 (from $3,798) - At BuyDig and B&H.