This SSD is the fastest portable drive on the market when using the Thunderbolt 3 port.

The problem with hard drives as portable storage has always been that the movable parts get ruined when they get tossed into your bag and bumped around. The problem with portable SSDs has always been while they don't have the movable parts, the prices always made them inaccessible to normal people like us. We live in some truly mind-shattering days, though, because while still on the more-expensive side of things, portable SSD prices are coming down to a more reasonable level and that makes them worth going for.

The Samsung T5 500GB portable SSD is down to $179.99 on Amazon. This SSD normally sells for $200. It has never gone for less than $190 before.

The Samsung T5 is fairly new, having just released in mid-August. It has still gotten quite a few great critical reviews in a short amount of time, including an Editor's Choice and 4 stars from PC Mag, 4.5 stars from Tech Radar, and a review from Forbes that said it "offers a great sweet spot in terms of size, performance and price."

Features include:

Superfast Read-Write speeds of up to 540 MB/s

Top to bottom metal design that fits in the palm of your hand

Optional password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption

Includes USB Type C to C and USB Type C to A cables

The T5 comes with a three-year warranty.

What makes this deal worth considering? - The Samsung T5 really hits the mark between affordability and performance. It's not as affordable as a regular hard drive, but at this price it's not overboard in expense either. You're paying for a more reliable drive and you're getting the best there is.

