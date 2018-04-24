SanDisk's 256GB USB-C dual drive is currently on sale for just $64.99 at Amazon, which is around $15 lower than it normally sells for. It has sold for as much as $92 in the past and has been on a relatively steady decline for the past months, but this price drop marks a new all-time low for this storage drive.

The drive features both a USB-A and USB-C port. This makes it easy to plug the drive into your older laptop, newer MacBook, and even your phone without needing any adapters.

If 256GB of space is just too much for you, check out the 64GB option for $24.99, which is an $8 savings.

See at Amazon