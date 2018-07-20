The SanDisk Connect 64GB wireless flash drive is down to $23.39 on Amazon. That price compares to a street price around $30 and is the best we've ever seen from the 64GB version of this drive. The 128GB version is currently around $55, so you could order two of the 64GB for less than that with this deal.

The SanDisk Connect is more than just a flash drive. You can plug it in and use it like a regular drive, but it also has the ability to connect wirelessly. That's handy just because you might be using a device that doesn't even have a USB port (like your phone or tablet). So you can backup photos or stream from your new device as you please. Another unique thing about this flash drive is that up to three people can use it at the same time. If you have ever gone on a trip with children, think how nice it would be to have this drive to store a ton of movies on and keep your kids entertained and quiet.

