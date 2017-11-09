This SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC card is down to $29.99 on Amazon. This card normally sells around $45. This is a price-match from Best Buy , part of an early Black Friday deal. This is the lowest price on this card in more than a year.

The nice thing about 128GB is you don't really have to worry about having spare SD cards if you're the sort of person who shoots a lot of high quality photos or does a lot of video recording. This thing works great to extend the storage life of your Nintendo Switch or a phone or security camera, too.

Features include:

Class 10 for Full HD video recording and playback

Memory Zone app lets you auto-manage media and memory for peak phone performance

Comes with SD adapter for use in cameras.

Designed for Android smartphones, tablets and other microSDXC compatible devices. Fast transfer speeds of up to 80MB/s

The card has a ten year warranty. Users give it 4.5 stars based on 28,000 reviews.

See at Amazon