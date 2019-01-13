The SanDisk Ultra 3D NAND 1TB solid state drive is only $124.99 on Amazon. We shared a deal on this SSD in mid-November when it dropped to around $140. That was a new low at the time, but today's price is an all-new low. It was selling for around $160 for most of previous months.

Either way, you can't go wrong. The Ultra 3D is one of SanDisk's newest SSDs. It came out last year and was originally designed to compete with Samsung's 850 Evo, It's not as fast as the Evo line, but price-wise it is a much better value. It offers a serious upgrade over traditional hard drives with read/write speeds of 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s respectively. It uses 3D NAND technology for longer read/write cycles (so you can write to it more often over its lifetime). It also uses less power than previous generation SSDs and other hard drives. SanDisk backs it up with a three-year warranty. Users give it 4.6 stars based on 611 reviews.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.