The SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.0 flash drive is on sale at Amazon today only. You can get the 32GB for $10.19, 64GB for $15.19, or the 128GB for $27.99.

Except for a sale in early September, that's the lowest price on every version of this thumb drive since March. This is part of a wider sale on SanDisk products for Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day. That means there's some other accessories you might be interested in, but it also means these prices won't be here tomorrow.

These beautiful little thumb drives are so tiny you won't even notice them resting in your USB ports. This might be a bad thing if you lose small objects, but it also means you can keep it plugged into your laptop without having to worry about taking it out each and every time you move your computer.

A fast way to move media between your devices

Read speeds up to 150MB/s

Write up to 15X faster than standard USB 2.0 drives

Transfer a full‐length movie in less than 30 seconds

Keep private files private with included SanDisk SecureAccess software

What makes this deal worth considering? - The price is the lowest it has been since March, and because this is a one-day sale it's not going to last much longer.

