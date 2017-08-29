This deal on a flash drive from Thrifter will be the easiest $22 you spend today!

The SanDisk Ultra 64GB USB-C 3.1 Flash Drive is down to $22 at Amazon. This flash drive normally sells for around $28.

The read speed for this flash drive is up to 150 MB/s with USB 3.1 data transfer. Like all USB-C and USB 3.0 drives, it's also compatible with older USB-A and USB 2.0 ports. It's only 1.5 inches long and should easily fit anywhere you want it to go. It works well with new MacBooks, Android and iOS phones, and more.

The drive comes with SanDisk's five year warranty and has 4.6 stars based on 67 user reviews on Best Buy and 4.1 stars based on 304 user reviews on Amazon.

