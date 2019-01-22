Amazon has Apple's 12-inch MacBook in the new, 2018 gold color on sale for $1,299. That's $300 off the usual asking price for the 512GB SSD-sporting model and applies only to the gold model at this time. The deal is also matched at B&H for the same specs (although it is in the previous gold finish).

As well as a 512GB SSD, the model featured has an Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, Intel HD Graphics 615 and 2304 x 1440 Retina display. It's also super portable and will give you up to 10 hours of battery life. Other than a new coat of paint on the gold model and the discontinuation of rose gold, Apple's most portable MacBook didn't get a spec bump in 2018 so you can learn all you need to know about this model by checking out iMore's 2017 review.

You can also snag a saving on the Intel core m3 model with a 256GB SSD. It's $100 off at $1,199 in silver — a deal that is available at B&H on the new gold model, if you prefer.

See at Amazon

