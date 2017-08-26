The team at Thrifter is back again, this time bringing you some one-day savings on Anker charging accessories!
If you've been looking for a new charging solution recently, today's your lucky day. Anker has six different charging accessories on sale as Amazon's Deal of the Day, including discounts from 25-40% on Lightning cables, power banks, USB-C wall chargers and more.
Anker's best deal today is their PowerPort Speed 4 USB Wall Charger which is down to $17.99 from $30 and features four USB Type-A ports including one Quick Charge 3.0 port. However, if you're looking for a wall charger with a USB-C port, the $20 PowerCore Fusion 2-in-1 features one (among two other standard USB ports) and also functions as both a wall charger and a portable power bank.
If you're an Apple user, you can also grab a three-pack of Lightning cables (3ft, 6ft and 10ft) for $21.99, a savings of $8.
The following products are on sale:
- PowerCore Fusion 2-in-1 Wall Charger & Portable Charger - $19.49 (was $25.99)
- PowerLine+ USB-C to USB 3.0 6ft Cable - $10.49 (was $13.99)
- PowerCore II 10,000mAh Power Bank - $23.99 (was $34.99)
- PowerLine 3pk Lightning Cables for iPhone, 3ft/6ft/10ft - $21.99 (was $29.99)
- PowerPort+ Wall Charger w/ 1 USB-C port and 4 standard ports - $33.99 (was $49.99)
- PowerPort Speed 4 Quick Charge 3.0 USB Wall Charger - $17.99 (was $29.99)
Remember these prices are good for one-day only, so don't miss out!
More from Thrifter:
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Save up to 40% off Anker charging accessories with Amazon's Deal of the Day