The team at Thrifter is back again, this time bringing you some one-day savings on Anker charging accessories!

If you've been looking for a new charging solution recently, today's your lucky day. Anker has six different charging accessories on sale as Amazon's Deal of the Day, including discounts from 25-40% on Lightning cables, power banks, USB-C wall chargers and more.

Anker's best deal today is their PowerPort Speed 4 USB Wall Charger which is down to $17.99 from $30 and features four USB Type-A ports including one Quick Charge 3.0 port. However, if you're looking for a wall charger with a USB-C port, the $20 PowerCore Fusion 2-in-1 features one (among two other standard USB ports) and also functions as both a wall charger and a portable power bank.

If you're an Apple user, you can also grab a three-pack of Lightning cables (3ft, 6ft and 10ft) for $21.99, a savings of $8.

The following products are on sale:

Remember these prices are good for one-day only, so don't miss out!

