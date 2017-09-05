Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with another one-day sale from Amazon you won't want to miss.
If you're looking for some new networking or storage gear for your home or office, you won't want to miss this one-day sale from Amazon. Whether you are looking for some additional storage for your smartphone or camera, or need a new router to increase your Wi-Fi speeds or range, you won't want to miss out on these great deals.
Storage
- 32GB SanDisk microSD card - $11.99 (Was $14.99)
- 64GB SanDisk Ultra Fit USB 3.0 Flash Drive - $15.19 (Was $18.99)
- 128GB Samsung USB-C Flash Drive - $42.99 (Was $54.99)
- 2TB Seagate 3.5-inch HDD - $94.77 (Was $139.99)
- 4TB WD Elements Desktop Hard Drive - $99.99 (Was $129.45)
Networking
- ASUS RT-ACRH13 Gigabit Router - $49.99 (Was $69.99)
- D-Link AC1900 MU-MIMO Router - $83.99 (Was $119.99)
- D-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender - $96.99 (Was $129.99)
- TP-Link 8-port Gigabit Ethernet Switch - $39.99 (Was $54.99)
- Netgear ReadyNAS 2-Bay NAS - $191.20 (Was $239.99)
This is just a small sample of what's available in this sale, so be sure to check out the link below for all the discounts.
