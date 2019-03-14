Nearly everything we do is online these days. From paying bills to opening credit cards, there is a huge potential for that information to get stolen in different ways. From browsing on an unsecured connection to malware, you are vulnerable each time you sit down and connect to the internet, but that doesn't have to be the case. Private Internet Access is one of the most affordable VPN services out there and if you sign up for its 2-year plan, you can save 58% — that brings the price down to just $2.91 per month. It's billed as $69.95 per two years saving you over $166 off the price of the regular monthly cost for that period of time.

Connecting to a VPN will prevent data mining, allow you to browse anonymously and even block ads, trackers, and malware. Sounds like something you need, right? Securing your browsing sessions doesn't have to be crazy expensive, nor hard to do, especially with great subscriptions like this one. If you don't want to sign up for two years, you can still save with the 1-year plan at $3.33 per month.

The best part is, despite PIA announcing impending price changes, the company has confirmed that existing customers will continue to pay their existing rate for as long as their subscription is active. Considering that the new monthly price is going up to $9.99, it's well worth jumping on one of the above deals before March 18.

If you're looking at alternative VPN offerings, it's worth checking out NordVPN at just $3 per month or a service like TunnelBear that offers a free plan.

