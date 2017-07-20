Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with deals on Anker screen protectors!
Anker has a large selection of screen protectors for various devices on sale at Amazon, dropping some prices as low as $3.99. This sale ends on July 28.
Tempered glass screen protectors are available during this sale for the following devices:
- iPad 9.7", iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Air 2 : $3.99 with code 725076SD, was $9
- iPad 9.7", iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad Air 2 - Double Defense: $6.99 with code 7224SLDL, was $13
- iPad Pro 10.5": $6.99 with code 7224SLDL, was $12
- iPad Pro 12.9": $8.99 with code 726275SD, was $15
- iPad Mini 4: $5.99 with code 747575SD, was $8
- iPhone 7 - 2-pack: $3.99, no code needed, was $6
- iPhone 7 Plus - 2-pack: $3.99, no code needed, was $6
- Nintendo Switch - 2-pack: $4.99 with promo code 7475SLDL, was $9
More Stories from Thrifter:
- Here are some of the best AmazonBasics products to buy!
- Must-have grilling and BBQ accessories for summer 2017
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Save your iPad or iPhone from scuffs for as little as $4