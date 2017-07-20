Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with deals on Anker screen protectors!

Anker has a large selection of screen protectors for various devices on sale at Amazon, dropping some prices as low as $3.99. This sale ends on July 28.

Tempered glass screen protectors are available during this sale for the following devices:

Browse Anker on Amazon

More Stories from Thrifter:

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!