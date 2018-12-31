For a limited time, Walmart offering $50 iTunes gift cards on sale for only $40. iTunes gift card discounts aren't all that rare, but taking 20% off is better than we regularly see and is basically free many to spend in the App and iTunes Stores. This deal is for a digital gift card which will be shipped to your email, usually immediately after purchase.

Grabbing a discount on an iTunes gift card doesn't just let you save on apps and digital music or movies. You can also be billed for subscription services like Netflix or Spotify through iTunes, and any iTunes gift cards you have can be applied to those subscriptions. If you have a favorite game on your mobile device which gets you to spend on microtransactions, these savings can be passed along to those purchases too.

See at Walmart

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.