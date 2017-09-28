Keep an eye on your home from anywhere!

We live busy lives and love to have nice things, but sometimes that can be a curse. Having a house full of electronics can be great until you come home and realize you've been robbed, and there's no trace of who did it. Wouldn't it have been great to catch the person on camera, or have the whole thing avoided because the camera spooked them and they left?

Home security doesn't have to cost you tons of money anymore. Right now you can pick up Annke's popular 720p wireless IP camera for $39.99 at Amazon when you use the coupon code DCIM5QN8 at checkout. This is the lowest that this camera has sold for, and it has actually sold for as much as $70 until recently.

The camera can both tilt and pan, as well as offer two-way audio to communicate with people at home if needed. Other features include:

Stunning 720P Video Resolution: The high-performance camera brings great detail in everything it captures in 1280*720p.

One-Touch Configuration: Get your camera connected to Wi-Fi or WPS via one touch and start video viewing in seconds.

A Sweeping view with PT: With 0° - 355° pan and -20° - 90°, you're free to get a sweeping view of your home and office.

Clear Two-Way Audio: Build-in microphone and speakers allow you to talk to and hear from your loved ones remotely.

Mobile Notification Alarm: Get instant alarms on your smartphone or tablet the moment unexpected movement is detected.

This coupon code works on both the black and white version of the camera.

