Amazon is offering discounts on a selection of Timbuk2 bags. Prices start at $34. From laptop bags to full-on luggage, there's something in this sale for everyone.
These bags are designed to be durable and stylish. They'll protect your gear and help make everything from commuting to long-haul travel much easier.
Some standout deals include:
- Command Laptop Backpack - $53.40 (usually $77)
- Parkside Laptop Backpack - $36.05 (usually $57)
- Classic Medium Messenger Bag - $38.99 (usually $56)
- Commute Messenger Bag - From $49 (usually from $84)
- Copilot 20" Luggage Roller - $118.66 (usually $200)