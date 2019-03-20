Newegg is offering Sennheiser's HD1 Free Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones for just $84.95 when you enter promo code EMCSTWVT2 during checkout. While they're currently on sale for $100 there, they normally sell for just above $150 on average at retailers like Amazon. They've never dropped lower than $100 at Amazon either, so today's price makes for a pretty rare occasion. Shipping is free.

Featuring Bluetooth 4.2, these in-ear headphones are equipped with Qualcomm apt-X and AAC for enhanced sound quality and lossless audio. Sennheiser has a name to live up to, after all. They're capable of pairing via NFC for quick one-touch connecting to your devices, and they're even able to connect to two at once! They offer a wireless range of nearly 33 feet with a battery life that can last for up to six hours on a single charge and an in-line remote with three buttons to switch between tracks, answer calls, and more.

See at Newegg

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.