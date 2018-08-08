Tons of Coffee Gator gear is on sale today at Amazon. These are all part of Amazon's daily deals and you can save up to 30% off. The gear includes everything from travel mugs to pour over coffee makers, and it's all made by Coffee Gator.

This personal travel mug is down to $17.70 as part of this sale. It normally sells for around $27 and has never dropped this low before. It actually works as a pour over coffee maker, too, so you do the pour over thing and your coffee comes in a container that's ready to travel.

This vacuum-insulated French Press coffee maker has dropped to $29.57. That's about $14 lower than what it usually goes for and one of its best prices ever.

Check out the full sale before it expires at the end of the day.

See at Amazon