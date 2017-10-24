Our friends at Thrifter are holding a Halloween contest.

They challenge you to create the coolest, thriftiest Halloween ever this year. Show them how you decorate your home or dress up for trick-or-treating, all while saving money. Repurposing common items for your costume? Thrifty pumpkin carving? Secondhand mantle decorations? The possibilities are endless!

To enter:

Upload an image of your creation to Instagram Let Thrifter know in the caption how much you spent, any deals you took advantage of, etc. Use the hashtag #ThrifterHalloween in your caption Tag @thrifterdaily in the photo Make sure your Instagram is public and upload the image to enter!

The Thrifter team will pick their favorites on November 1st. The grand prize winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card, the second-place winner will receive a $75 Amazon gift card, and the third-place winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.

Random entries will win $10 Amazon gift cards and standouts might even get some cool Thrifter swag.

You have until 11:59PM PT on October 31st to enter. Good luck!

