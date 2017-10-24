Our friends at Thrifter are holding a Halloween contest.
They challenge you to create the coolest, thriftiest Halloween ever this year. Show them how you decorate your home or dress up for trick-or-treating, all while saving money. Repurposing common items for your costume? Thrifty pumpkin carving? Secondhand mantle decorations? The possibilities are endless!
To enter:
- Upload an image of your creation to Instagram
- Let Thrifter know in the caption how much you spent, any deals you took advantage of, etc.
- Use the hashtag #ThrifterHalloween in your caption
- Tag @thrifterdaily in the photo
- Make sure your Instagram is public and upload the image to enter!
The Thrifter team will pick their favorites on November 1st. The grand prize winner will receive a $100 Amazon gift card, the second-place winner will receive a $75 Amazon gift card, and the third-place winner will receive a $25 Amazon gift card.
Random entries will win $10 Amazon gift cards and standouts might even get some cool Thrifter swag.
You have until 11:59PM PT on October 31st to enter. Good luck!
