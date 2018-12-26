The Nokia Withings Sleep Tracking Pad has dropped in price down to $75.64. Usually it costs $100, and this is the best price we've seen yet.

This under-the-mattress pad will monitor your sleep cycles, analyze your heart rate, detect snoring, and measure your sleep quality. It can even help you improve your sleeping habits. What's more, it can act as a switch to control lights, music, and room temperature. Using something like IFTTT can turn up your thermostat upon waking, or you could use Alexa to ask how you slept last night.

