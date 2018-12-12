The Leesa Queen-sized memory foam mattress is down to $667.50 on Amazon. This size regularly sells for around $850 or more, and today is the best price we have seen. This is part of Amazon's "12 Days of Deals" promo, so the price is good for today only.

The other sizes on sale include:

The Leesa mattress uses premium foam layers for cooling, body contouring, and pressure-relieving core support. Leesa promises a universal feel that adapts to body types and the perfect amount of hug and bounce while promoting airflow to remain cool.

The mattress comes with a 100-night trial where you can return it if you don't like it for a full refund. You'll probably like it, though. More than 600 users give it 4 stars.

