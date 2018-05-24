Amazon has the Oral-B Pro 5000 SmartSeries Power Rechargeable Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush on sale for $54.94 when you clip the $15 coupon and enter code 15OB5000 at checkout. This normally sells for $90 and has received rave reviews from over 2,500 customers.

Why does your toothbrush need Bluetooth, you ask? Using the Oral-B app, it can provide real-time feedback to your smartphone about your brushing habits, making sure that you get the best results possible with your daily dental hygiene. The toothbrush gets your teeth way cleaner than a traditional manual toothbrush would, and it gets your gums nice and healthy, too. There are even pressure sensor lights that let you know if you're brushing too hard, which is a common mistake. The five cleaning modes include Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Deep Clean. This also includes a travel case.

Replacement heads are on sale right now as well.

See at Amazon