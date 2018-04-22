The Sony XB-950B1 extra bass wireless headphones are down to $88 on Amazon. This is part of Amazon's Gold Box deals of the day, so don't expect that price to last forever. These headphones normally sell for around $150 and sometimes as high as $180. Since the beginning of the year, they've only dropped this low once before for a brief moment in February. The deal price is good on all three available colors.

Connect via Bluetooth or with the included cable. Add extra bass with the touch of a button or stick to some quality mids and highs without it. Either way, the battery life lasts up to 18 hours when listening wirelessly. It also has a built-in mic for taking calls and such. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 963 reviews.

