The SoundPeats sporty in-ear Bluetooth headphones are down to $11.39 on Amazon. When you click that link you'll be taken to a promo page that adds a 40% off coupon, which brings it down to $14.39. In your shopping cart, be sure to clip the $3 off on-page coupon for a little something extra off the top. That final price is incredibly low.

These headphones will be great for your next workout. They have an inner nano-coating that protects them from the potential damage of sweat, light rain, and other accidental splashes. The Bluetooth chipset uses an aptX codec for high-fidelity sound. The microphone has CVC 6.0 noise-cancelling so you can get crystal clear phone calls and access your voice assistant. The battery lasts for up to eight hours and takes less than two to fully charge. The earbuds are also magnetic to prevent the wires from tangling and keep you from losing them when not in use. They come with a one-year warranty and users give them 4.5 stars based on 584 reviews.

