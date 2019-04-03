Amazon usually sells the Soundcore Life 2 Gift Set for $110, but today, you can clip the on-page coupon to drop the cost to $89.99. That $20 discount brings the set down to a match of the best price in its history, which happened for the first time back in December. We haven't seen a similar discount until today's deal. You're also saving about $20 compared to buying all the items separately.

The killer price combined with the sheer value of everything you get in this set is what makes this deal a doozy. Be sure to clip the $20 coupon to save.

With excellent customer reviews and an 18-month warranty, this set would be perfect for a birthday, Father's Day, or maybe just to treat yo' self. The limited-edition gift set includes the Life 2 over-ear headphones, an Anker PowerCore 5000 power bank, a micro-USB cable, a premium AUX cable, an airplane adapter, and a travel case. The lucky recipient will be ready to listen to music anywhere — and do it in style.

The headphones feature hi-res audio and active noise cancellation for a pure music experience. You can also activate BassUp mode for more intense low frequencies. The padded headband and memory-foam ear cushions keep everything comfortable, and the built-in microphone also has noise cancellation to ensure quality sound on phone calls. The battery boasts a whopping 30 hours of music, and you can double that life by using the included AUX cable. On-the-go charging is easy thanks to the Anker PowerCore 5000 portable battery, which has a slim form factor for extra convenience. When you're done listening, fold the headphones up and store them in the included traveling case. They'll be safe and secure until you're ready to stream your favorite tunes again.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.