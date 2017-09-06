Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal on a Bluetooth Car Receiver!

Wouldn't it be nice to get into your car and have your phone pair instantly with its sound system? Some people are lucky enough to have the functionality built-into their new car, but for those of us out there who aren't as fortunate, Anker's SoundSync Drive Bluetooth Car Receiver is now down to just $16.99 on Amazon, a savings of $10 off its average price.

Simply plug this device into your AUX port and cigarette lighter socket and you're all set to connect to the SoundSync Drive via the Bluetooth menu on your phone. Not only is connecting and listening easier from then on, but it's also safer for you as well as now your calls can be hands-free, leaving your eyes on the road.

The SoundSync Drive has a small circular remote-like device which you adhere to your dashboard. With the few buttons it has, you can pair your device, pause or start music or call, or switch songs. It also supports lossless audio playback and active noise suppression to provide superb sound quality on both ends of a call. You can even activate Siri or other personal virtual assistants through this device.

To complete your new setup, you might also want to pick up Anker's Magnetic Car Mount that clips into your air vent. It's now down to $7.99 with the coupon code YTXCPYKJ and would be the perfect companion to fully go hands-free. That saves you $2 off its current sale price. You can also currently save on USB-C and standard USB car chargers with some under $7.

