For a limited time, Amazon is offering great deals on a selection of Anime Blu-rays . They start at $18.

DBZ fans can snag the entire Dragon Ball Z: Seasons 1-9 Collection on Blu-ray for $126. It's temporarily out of stock, but you can still order it now and it'll ship as soon as possible. Maybe you'd like to binge the highly-rated Fruits Basket: The Complete Series for $44.99 instead.

Some of these even have special collector's features, like Akira: Movie with a collector's steelbook case. It also comes with a Blu-ray, a DVD, a 32-page color booklet, and a slew of special features.

Make sure to check out the entire sale before it expires.

See at Amazon