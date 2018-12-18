Sony's SRSXB21 Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is on sale at Amazon today for $48 in your choice of black, blue, or white. This speaker regularly sells for $98 and hadn't ever dropped this low in price before until today.

This portable Bluetooth speaker is waterproof and features an LED light that glows and syncs up to the beat of your music. With up to 12 hours of battery life per charge, you can listen to your music or podcasts all day without worrying about needing to charge it all the time. Plus, with multiple speakers, you can pair them together for bigger stereo sound. Live Sound Mode gives you the option of a three-dimensional listening experience while Sony's Extra Bass technology helps add a bigger punch to your music. Using the Sony Music Center app, you can begin controlling this speaker with your smartphone and switch up its lighting patterns and sound modes.

A USB cable is included with this speaker's purchase, though you may want to pick up a USB wall charger or a portable battery charger.

At Amazon, nearly 450 customers left a review for this speaker resulting in a solid rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

