The Stanley FatMax PCI140 140W dual-USB AC outlet power inverter is just $11.42 on Amazon. Normally, this inverter sells for around $15 and sometimes as high as $18. Today's price is one of the best we've ever seen and the first real deal on it since last year.

Turn your car's cigarette lighter into a 120 volt AC outlet and two USB charging ports. The 140W inverter can charge plenty of small electronics, like your smartphone or tablet. It has a low voltage, fan free design with an automatic shut off, so it's very quiet and worry free. You don't have to worry about it draining your car's battery for example just because you left it there. It comes with a mounting kit so you can find a good spot for it, and it has a quick release. Stanley backs it up with a one-year warranty,

See on Amazon

