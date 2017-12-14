Taking a journey to a galaxy far, far away isn't as expensive as you might think. Amazon is selling the Star Wars films in Digital HD for just $9.99 each. This deal is valid for Prime members only and saves you $5 off the regular price of each film. iTunes is currently selling the first six films in the series for $70 , so this deal either saves you $10 on those films or gets you all seven for the same price. If you're not yet a Prime member, you can still snag this deal with a free 30-day membership .

Every memorable moment is included in this sale, and unlike iTunes' offer, you can choose to only buy your favorite films in the saga if you wish instead of getting stuck paying to see the disaster that was Jar Jar Binks.

The following films are now $9.99 for a limited time:

If you don't have your tickets for The Last Jedi yet, what are you waiting for?

Today only, you can also save on 25 Star Wars graphic novels at Amazon, where they're selling for just $0.99 each.