Are you one of the many heading off to a screening of Star Wars: The Last Jedi tonight? Reviews have been pouring in, and it looks as if the newest chapter of the beloved franchise may be a better film than its predecessor with a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes as opposed to the previous entry's 93%.

To commemorate today's release of the film, Amazon is offering a selection of 25 Star Wars graphic novels on sale for just $0.99. There are a variety of one-shots, or you could get wrapped up in the start of a new series focusing on characters including Darth Vader, Princess Leia and Poe Dameron. Instead of sitting in your seat bored waiting for the movie to start, stay hyped and catch up on other Star Wars tales in the meantime. All of these titles can be read via Amazon's Comixology and Kindle apps.