Amazon has the Status Audio CB-1 over-ear headphones for $63 today. The street price for these headphones is $80, and this drop to $63 is a match for the lowest price ever.

The CB-1 headphones are perfectly made for the audiophile who cares more about sound than about design. In most of the critic reviews for these headphones, the biggest negative is the design is generic, but all of them praise the sound. Thanks to Status Audio compromising a bit in design, you get quality studio sound for a lot less than you might expect to pay. That's a good trade off to me compared to something like Beats that notoriously overcharges for design and compromises on sound.

Features for these headphones include:

Designed for audio professionals who make a living with their craft

50mm drivers deliver analytical, neutral sound signature

Ergonomic ear-pads for long recording sessions

Two detachable cables, coiled and straight, with twist-lock function

Foldable - headphones collapse into a small form factor

Users give these headphones 4.7 stars based on 370 reviews.

