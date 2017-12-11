A variety of STEM toys and games are on sale today only as part of Amazon's Deals of the Day, including the popular littleBits Rule Your Room Base Kit which is down to $55.99 from its average of $80. This deal also brings it within $6 of its lowest price ever.

STEM toys promote the fundamentals of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math to children in fun, exciting ways. The littleBits Rule Your Room Base Kit focuses on the T and E in STEM, allowing a child to build a variety of inventions to have more control over their room, such as a burglar buzzer and a programmable pop-up puppet.

The coolest part about this littleBits base kit is that it can be combined with other similar kits to widen the kinds of inventions your child can create. One such kit is the Makey Makey which is also in Amazon's sale, available for its lowest price ever of $34.34 at a discount of $15 off the average. This kit lets you create a controller for your computer, tablet or phone out of everyday objects like a banana or a notepad. Best of all, these kits prioritize learning and provide steps for your child to begin to understand how these inventions actually work.

Amazon's STEM toys sale features other kinds of toys too, like the $5 kit that lets you turn a tin can into a robot, an 11-inch globe for $12, and National Geographic's Ultimate Construction Engineering Set which lets you build 100 different motorized model vehicles for just $34.99.

