This deal includes two refurb streaming devices. The Roku Premiere+ is down to $47.99, $10 off its street price. The Roku 3600R streaming stick is also on sale for $29.99 from a price around $35. This deal is part of Amazon's Gold Box, which means the prices are temporary.

The Roku Premiere+ goes for $75 new, and the Roku streaming stick sells around $48 when it's in stock.

These are both part of the older Roku lineup, released at least a couple years ago. That shouldn't really be a big deal though because really what you need a Roku for is the ability to access Roku's extensive content library. Get everything you stream, from Netflix to YouTube, all in one place. The only difference between the two devices really is what do you want to stream it in - HD or 4K?

