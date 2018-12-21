The HDHomeRun Connect Duo is just $69.99 through Best Buy's eBay store and the main site. The Duo usually sells for $100, and it's currently going for $87 on Amazon. The $70 deal price is a match for the lowest we've seen on this version, and it's even the same price as the older model, too.

The Connect Duo has two tuners (thus, Duo). When paired with an HDTV antenna, it allows you to stream the content your antenna pulls in to up to two mobile devices. That should work for most people, but if you have more than two devices trying to access the same live TV at the same time, you might want to upgrade to the $120 HDHomeRun Connect Quatro. It has four tuners for twice the fun.

CordCutters has a great break down of the HDHomeRun Connect tuners if you need more information.

