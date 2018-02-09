We haven't seen a deal on the Studio3 headphones since they dropped to $250 on Black Friday. This deal isn't quite that low, but these days they regularly sell for $300 or more at retailers like Best Buy. Crutchfield is matching the deal but you'll be able to get these tax free outside New York and New Jersey when you order from B&H.

This deal comes in Red, Blue, White, and Black. Although the Black is back-ordered you can still get them at the deal price. You'll just have to wait longer for shipping.

If you've ever been wary about trying Beats headphones before because you felt like you were paying for the name instead of the sound, put those worries aside. The Studio3 headphones are Beats' best-designed headphones. They have a 12-hour rechargeable battery, adaptive noise-canceling, and improved sound quality over all previous iterations. Even critics like them with 4 stars from CNET and PC Mag.

Also, the Studio3 use Apple's W1 Bluetooth chip, which makes them great for iOS users. Read iMore's full review.

