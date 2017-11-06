This 8-pack of Sugru moldable glue is down to $12.64 on Amazon . It sold for $22 all of October, and it hasn't dropped since the last deal we reported back in September. That price wasn't quite as low as this, either. You can also get an 8-pack of White for $12.87 .

Sugru is a self-setting rubber which can form to the shape of your choosing to repair, modify or add onto another object. When you first remove Sugru from its package, it has the consistency of Play-Doh allowing you to mold it into whatever you wish. After 30 minutes of being out of the package and up to around 24 hours afterward, the Sugru will harden and stay in the shape you formed permanently.

Many people use Sugru to accomplish simple tasks such as covering up exposed wiring of cables or re-attaching tiny pieces to broken household items, but really there are countless ways to use this product if you put your mind to the task. The restrictions of this product are slim, and Sugru will even stay firm in wet places like your shower and laundry machine making it applicable in every room of your house.

Read our article about all the things you can do with Sugru.

