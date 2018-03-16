Best Buy is offering a free $10 gift card when you pre-order Super Smash Brothers for the Nintendo Switch. While the game's retail price is $60, Gamers Club Unlocked members can grab it for just $47.99 today.

GCU is pretty great because it costs just $30 for two years and gives you a 20% discount on all new game purchases. With this deal saving you $12 off the game and adding a $10 bonus on top of it, you could essentially get the two-year membership today for just $8 and continue saving for the next 24 months like this.