Best Buy is offering a free $10 gift card when you pre-order Super Smash Brothers for the Nintendo Switch. While the game's retail price is $60, Gamers Club Unlocked members can grab it for just $47.99 today.

GCU is pretty great because it costs just $30 for two years and gives you a 20% discount on all new game purchases. With this deal saving you $12 off the game and adding a $10 bonus on top of it, you could essentially get the two-year membership today for just $8 and continue saving for the next 24 months like this.

If you're not interested in GCU but you're an Amazon Prime member, you can also pre-order the game for $47.99 at Amazon thanks to the 20% discount that Prime provides for new game pre-orders. No gift card is included though, and GCU is ultimately a better choice for gamers because that 20% discount applies to all games you purchase from Best Buy - not just pre-orders.

The game does not have a specific release date at this time, but is scheduled for release later this year. This offer won't be around forever, so make sure to grab it while you can!

