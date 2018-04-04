The Syma X5C 2.4G RC Quadcopter is down to $22.99 with code M9E225L5 on Amazon. It normally sells between $40 and $50, and this price is even a little better than what it was selling for over Black Friday. The code should work, but if it doesn't make sure it says "Sold by Tenergy Corporation" before adding to your cart.

If you've ever wanted a drone but didn't want to spend a fortune, the Syma X5C would make a great starting quadcopter for you. The cost is inexpensive enough you can afford to mess around with it, get used to flying, maybe crash a time or two. This drone has a six-axis gyro stabilization system and an HD camera. It can flip and perform 360-degree inversion. It can be flown indoors as well as outdoors and has up to seven minutes of flight time on one charge. More than 4,500 users give it 3.9 stars out of 5.

See on Amazon