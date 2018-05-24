For a limited time, you can pick up a pair of Symphonized XTC Premium Noise-isolating Headphones at Amazon for only $11.99. This deal is available in three different colors (black, red, and white) and saves you $13 off the regular price of these headphones.

We previously shared a deal on the very similar Symphonized NRG Headphones which are currently available for $16. The big difference there is that those feature a built-in remote control and come in six different colors.