For a limited time, you can pick up a pair of Symphonized XTC Premium Noise-isolating Headphones at Amazon for only $11.99. This deal is available in three different colors (black, red, and white) and saves you $13 off the regular price of these headphones.
We previously shared a deal on the very similar Symphonized NRG Headphones which are currently available for $16. The big difference there is that those feature a built-in remote control and come in six different colors.
The XTC in-ear headphones are handcrafted from real wood which helps deliver powerful acoustics. There's a built-in microphone allowing you to answer calls hands-free and activate voice control, while the noise-isolating properties help drown out ambient noises around you. Three sizes of silicone ear tips are included as well so you can find the right fit for you, along with an eco-friendly carrying pouch to store them safely while not in use.
Symphonized includes a one-year warranty with purchase of these earphones. Close to 750 Amazon customers reviewed them with 4.1 out of 5 stars collectively.