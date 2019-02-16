The Tablo Dual Lite over-the-air Wi-Fi DVR is down to $99.99 on Amazon right now, though this is a deal that's valid for Prime members only! If you're not yet a member, you can start a free 30-day trial to become eligible. This deal matches one we saw back in December but haven't seen since. The Dual Lite usually sells for around $140. Amazon is price-matching a deal at Best Buy, so you can grab it there as well if you're not a Prime member.

If you've left your cable subscription behind and mostly watch TV using an HDTV antenna like this one, you should consider the Tablo. It works with your over-the-air antenna to add some DVR functionality so you can record your favorite shows and watch them whenever you want. It's called the Dual because it can record two live shows simultaneously. With the DVR, you can browse upcoming shows, schedule and manage your recordings, sort them by episode or series, skip commercials, and rewind. It connects to your home network via Wi-Fi and has a free app you can access from just about anywhere, including iOS, Android, and streaming devices like the Roku.

The Dual Lite is the most basic of the Tablo lineup, which you can read more about here. You will need to add an external hard drive up to 8TB like the WD My Passport 1TB drive if you want to record shows locally.

Tablo does have a subscription service that will give you 14 days of access to future programming through a guide, different views and filters for all your shows, and out-of-home streaming. It costs $4.99 a month or $150 for a lifetime

Tablo continues to add new features like surround sound all the time, so these boxes only grow in value.

See on Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.