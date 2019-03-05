Tacklife's Electric Rechargeable Screwdriver drops to just $18.96 at Amazon when you enter promo code WNK9DJZZ during checkout. That'll save you $7 off its current price there; it sells around $25 on average.

This deal gets even better though, as you can also add this 4-pack of screwdriver attachments to your order for free; simply enter promo code IKKLLYFG during checkout to snag the discount. That's an additional $20 value added to this offer.

This handy USB rechargeable screwdriver comes with 30 driver bits and an extension bit holder that you can put to work in tons of scenarios at home, from Ikea furniture building to repairs and more. It's equipped with two front LED lights to help you see in dark workspaces, along with a magnetic chuck and a 2000mAh battery which recharges via micro USB (cable included). That means you can power it back up using a USB wall charger or even your computer! The future's cool, huh?

Tacklife includes a 2-year warranty with your purchase. At Amazon, nearly 50 customers left a review for this screwdriver resulting in a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.