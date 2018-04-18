Amazon is offering the Anker SoundCore mini Super-Portable Bluetooth Speaker for only $17.99 when you use the code R46TM4H9 during checkout. These regularly sell for $30. Over 1,500 Amazon customers gave this a collective rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. The code is valid on the black color.

This powerful, compact little speaker is extremely portable, but that doesn't compromise the audio quality it puts out. It features an advanced 5W driver and a passive subwoofer to keep your music sounding great. You can also use it as a hands-free speakerphone, and if you don't want to stream music via Bluetooth, this has support for microSD cards, an AUX jack, and an FM radio. The Bluetooth range is 66 feet and the battery will last for 15 hours with continuous playtime, too.

See at Amazon