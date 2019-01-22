The TaoTronics Bluetooth 5.0 Transmitter and Receiver is available at Amazon for just $22.99 when you enter promo code 493GG6KN during checkout. That'll save you around $9 off its average price there and bring it lower than it's ever been priced without a coupon before.

With the Transmitter function, you can convert a 3.5mm audio-out media device into one that's capable of streaming audio via Bluetooth. Meanwhile, its receiver function lets you start using Bluetooth with non-Bluetooth devices, such as your car or speakers in your home. It features aptX Low Latency technology and is capable of allowing two headphones or speakers to be paired simultaneously. You could even connect this adapter to wired headphones to begin using them with Bluetooth. The device can last for up to 20 hours on a single charge and has integrated media control buttons.

Nearly 1,500 customers at Amazon left a review for this product resulting in a rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.