Whether you want the 38mm Series 1 Apple Watch for $179.99 or the 42mm for $209.99, no other retailer can beat those Target prices. This deal matches prices we've seen from Target before.

Walmart has the next best price on both with the 38mm for $199 and the 42mm for $229, but those prices require actually going to a Walmart to pick them up. Ain't nobody got time for that.