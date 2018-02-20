Targus' Drifter II Backpack is made for traveling with tech, and is now down to $42.70 at Amazon - its lowest price since last summer. It more regularly sells around $60 on average.

It features a padded compartment for up to 17-inch laptops, so you can safely bring it along wherever. There are dedicated pockets for water bottles and your mobile device, plus a bunch of other compartments to help you organize things like your charging cables or office supplies. It also has thick mesh panel backing for comfort and back support.

This backpack has a rating of 3.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon with 1,500 reviews.

If you're looking for a smaller, more inexpensive option, check out Case Logic's SLR Camera and Laptop Backpack for $20.17. It's only available for Amazon Prime members, but it's at about a $50 discount right now and can fit up to a 15.4-inch laptop. You may want to grab a free trial of Prime just to get your hands on it at that price.

