The TCL 55R617 55-inch 4K HDR Roku TV is down to $584.99 at Amazon while supplies last. Though Thrifter previously shared a one-day eBay deal offering this TV for as low as $552, this is otherwise the next best price we've seen for it. At Amazon, it's never been discounted below its regular price of $650 until today.
If you're looking for a bit more screen to enjoy your favorite movies and games on, you can also grab the 65-inch version of this TV on sale today for $899.99 at Amazon. It's temporarily out of stock, however you can still order it now to lock in this low price and have it shipped when next available. That model regularly sells for $1,000.
The TCL 6 series is the newest Roku TV on the market and also the best. CNET gave it 4 stars and called it "the best TV value we've ever reviewed." It's not that this is the greatest quality television or has the most advanced features. It's that what this TV says it does - it does very well. When the 6 series was first announced, Thrifter broke down what you can expect from them. Read more about that here.