Save yourself from a headache later - and a broken iPhone screen.

Is this deal for me?

Amazon is selling Tech Armor's iPhone X tempered glass screen protector two-pack for just $2.95. It is not eligible for Prime shipping, meaning you have to pay a shipping fee... unless you use code TASHIPFR at checkout to receive free shipping.

Dropping your phone can make your heart drop while you wonder whether it can survive the fall. Sometimes you pick it up and realize "Dang, I should've bought a screen protector." Tech Armor's ballistic glass screen protector can help save you from that moment.

Made from Japanese Asahi glass, this screen protector has a polished 2.5D edge to reduce chipping. It adheres to the flattest portion of your phone which helps to decrease air bubbles during installation. It's 0.3 mm thick and has an anti-fingerprint, oleophobic coating to defend against smudging.

Tech Armor has these screen protector two-packs available at a discount for other devices when you use the same coupon code, TASHIPFR, at checkout to save $4. Unlike the iPhone X two-pack, these ones are eligible for Prime shipping.

iPhone 8 Plus/iPhone 7 Plus/iPhone 6 Plus/iPhone 6s Plus - $3.95

iPhone 8/iPhone 7/iPhone 6 - $3.95

What makes this deal worth considering? - This deal brings the price of these screen protectors to just under $1.50 apiece. That's a great deal on something that can save you from a headache later.

