The Leviton DH6HD-1BZ 600W Decora Smart Dimmer is down to $40 on Amazon. This price is $10 off what it normally goes for and a low we haven't seen since last December.

Install one of these switches and you can use the free Decora Smart Home app to control the connected lights by dimming, brightening, or turning them on or off. You'll also be able to use Siri through your iPhone/iPad using Apple HomeKit to control the lights with your voice. You won't need a hub to connect the dimmer switch to, it works with Siri directly. The dimmer is rated for CFL and LED bulb loads up to 300W and incandescent loads up to 600W. It does require a neutral wire. Leviton supports this switch with a five-year warranty. It's also worth noting that Leviton pushed a new firmware update in June designed to make them more reliable.

Grab a wall plate for your new dimmer switch. They come in a variety of colors for just a few bucks each.

See on Amazon