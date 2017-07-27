Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with another exclusive deal on a great pair of Bluetooth headphones!

Bluetooth headphones have become extremely popular over the years, but not everyone is interested in spending $100 or more on a pair of headphones. Luckily, there are a lot of great options that don't require you to spend that kind of money. Mpow is a brand that is known for making high-quality headphones at extremely affordable prices, and this deal helps make them even more affordable.

Daily Steals is offering the Mpow Seals Sports Bluetooth headphones for just $9.99 with coupon code THRFTRSPORT2, which is $15 less than you can get them for at Amazon.

Aerodynamics Stylish Design : The airflow surface of Mpow Seals is in accordance with the curve of the external ear, making you super comfortable while enjoying your exercises.

IPX4 Waterproof Level : When we say IPX4 waterproof level, we mean it can resist any drops or splashes of water from multiple directions. It is made for sports.

CVC 6.0 & apt-X Technology : apt-X technology, coupled with 6th generation CVC, you will never miss a beat and enjoy a crystal clear voice talking.

Excellent Battery Performance : Up to 7 hours of continuous talking / music time and up to 240 hours of standby with a single charge, saving more time for fun!

All In One : Last number redial, audio switch, smart voice alerts, multipoint connection, voice dialing(IOS devices) are all included in Mpow Seals! apt-X Technology for iPhone 6s / Plus / 6 / 5s, Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge S5, Note 4/3/2

To sweeten the deal even more, Daily Steals is also offering free shipping on the headphones, making them an easy impulse purchase. We've all spent $10 (or more) on something far less useful than these headphones, so why not order a pair for yourself right now!

See at Daily Steals

